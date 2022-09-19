Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

