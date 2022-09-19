NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

