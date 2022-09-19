Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

