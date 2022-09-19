Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 93,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $809,470,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,205,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $212.00 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.



