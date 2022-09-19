SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.86 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

