Canandaigua National Corp Sells 329 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

