Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST stock opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.69. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

