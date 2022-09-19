Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

