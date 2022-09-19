Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $371.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.