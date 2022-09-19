Wedmont Private Capital Has $409,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $163.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.