Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

