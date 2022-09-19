Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.34 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

