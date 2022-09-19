Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.69. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

