Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,096 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

CAT opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

