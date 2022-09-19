Cim LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $504.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

