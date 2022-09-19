Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

