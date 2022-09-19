SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $414.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

