BMS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $389.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

