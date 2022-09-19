Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,285.7% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.