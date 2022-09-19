CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

