Cooper Financial Group Has $356,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $240.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

