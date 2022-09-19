Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,092 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $240.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

