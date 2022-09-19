S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI opened at $346.07 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average is $366.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

