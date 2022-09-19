SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after buying an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

