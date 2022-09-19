Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Target by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

