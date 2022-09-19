Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

