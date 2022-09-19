ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.63 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.86 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

