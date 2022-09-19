PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $166.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

