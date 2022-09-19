Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $275.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day moving average is $300.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

