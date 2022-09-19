Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,159 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

