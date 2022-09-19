New Potomac Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 103,404.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 675,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $126,201,000 after acquiring an additional 675,233 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

