Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Visa by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

