SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

