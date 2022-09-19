SAM Advisors LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.54.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

