The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

