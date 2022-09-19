SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $163.83 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

