iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $112.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84.

