BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

