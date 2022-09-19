MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 3.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

NKE opened at $104.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.