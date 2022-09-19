MU Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.25 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.