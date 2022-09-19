Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.