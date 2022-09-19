BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,216,000 after acquiring an additional 739,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 177,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

