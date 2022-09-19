Cooper Financial Group Buys 356 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

