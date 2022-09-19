Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

