Cooper Financial Group Has $928,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

