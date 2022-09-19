Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

