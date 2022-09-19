RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Visa by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

