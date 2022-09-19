Woodstock Corp Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,755,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,130,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,481 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

