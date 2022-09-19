Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,682,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 230,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,325,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

