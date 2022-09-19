Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

